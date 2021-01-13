U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Ley, a 66th Training Squadron, Detachment 1 survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialist, demonstrates how to use an MK-124 smoke and illumination signal on the Chukchi Sea Jan. 13, 2021. The MK-124 is a smoke and illumination flare used to signal search and rescue personnel in the event of an emergency or extraction situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Tyler Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 16:57 Photo ID: 6517859 VIRIN: 210110-F-PA001-1139 Resolution: 3242x2247 Size: 809.26 KB Location: BARROW, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE specialists conquer the arctic [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.