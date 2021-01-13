U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Ley, a 66th Training Squadron, Detachment 1 survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialist, demonstrates how to use an MK-124 smoke and illumination signal on the Chukchi Sea Jan. 13, 2021. The MK-124 is a smoke and illumination flare used to signal search and rescue personnel in the event of an emergency or extraction situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Tyler Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 16:57
|Photo ID:
|6517859
|VIRIN:
|210110-F-PA001-1139
|Resolution:
|3242x2247
|Size:
|809.26 KB
|Location:
|BARROW, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE specialists conquer the arctic [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SERE specialists conquer the arctic
