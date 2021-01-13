Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE specialists conquer the arctic [Image 2 of 6]

    SERE specialists conquer the arctic

    BARROW, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialists going through upgrade training stay over in tents at Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, Jan. 13, 2021. Prior to training in an arctic environment, the SERE students trained in coastal, desert and tropical biomes across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ryan M. Dewey)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 16:57
    VIRIN: 210110-F-PA001-1101
    Location: BARROW, AK, US 
    Alaska
    Survival
    Evasion
    Barrow
    66th Training Squadron
    Rescue and Escape

