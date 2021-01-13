SERE specialists conquer the arctic

Survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialists going through upgrade training stay over in tents at Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, Jan. 13, 2021. Prior to training in an arctic environment, the SERE students trained in coastal, desert and tropical biomes across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ryan M. Dewey)

