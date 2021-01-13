Survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialists going through upgrade training stay over in tents at Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, Jan. 13, 2021. Prior to training in an arctic environment, the SERE students trained in coastal, desert and tropical biomes across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ryan M. Dewey)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 16:57
|Photo ID:
|6517857
|VIRIN:
|210110-F-PA001-1101
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|771.64 KB
|Location:
|BARROW, AK, US
SERE specialists conquer the arctic
