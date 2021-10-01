U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Collin Stock, a 66th Training Squadron, Detachment 1 survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialist, teaches S-V81-C students about arctic survival at Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, Jan. 10, 2021. The S-V81-C course is designed for SERE specialists to expand their knowledge about the arctic environment and what is necessary to survive in the event of an emergency or deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Tyler Williams)
SERE specialists conquer the arctic
