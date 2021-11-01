U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesse Cash, a 66th Training Squadron, Detachment 1 survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialist demonstrates how to cut out a block of hard-packed snow at Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, Jan. 11, 2021. The snow blocks were used to construct a wind-wall to shelter students’ tents during the first night of training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ryan M. Dewey)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 16:57
|Photo ID:
|6517862
|VIRIN:
|210110-F-PA001-1018
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|754 KB
|Location:
|BARROW, AK, US
SERE specialists conquer the arctic
