VADM Kitchener conducts diversity and inclusion listening sessions

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 9, 2021) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63), to speak with the ship’s leadership and crew. While aboard, Kitchener conducted a listening session on extremism within the ranks, discussed diversity and inclusion with Sailors, and reaffirmed the Oath of Office/Enlistment with participating officers and enlisted Sailors. Three and four-star admirals swarmed San Diego area ships and commands to initiate the Secretary of Defense directed department-wide stand down addressing extremism in the ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)
