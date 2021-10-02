Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VADM Kitchener & Force Master Chief James Osborne conduct diversity and inclusion listening sessions [Image 3 of 6]

    VADM Kitchener &amp; Force Master Chief James Osborne conduct diversity and inclusion listening sessions

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210210-N-SB299-1262
    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2021) – Force Master Chief James Osborne, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), visits the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), to speak with the ship’s leadership and crew. While aboard, Osborne joined CNSP commander, Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener as he conducted a listening session on extremism within the ranks, discussed diversity and inclusion with Sailors, and reaffirmed the Oath of Office/Enlistment with participating officers and enlisted Sailors. Three and four-star admirals swarmed San Diego area ships and commands to initiate the Secretary of Defense directed department-wide stand down addressing extremism in the ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 16:22
    Photo ID: 6517809
    VIRIN: 210210-N-SB299-1262
    Resolution: 5032x3355
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Kitchener & Force Master Chief James Osborne conduct diversity and inclusion listening sessions [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VADM Kitchener conducts diversity and inclusion listening sessions
    VADM Kitchener conducts diversity and inclusion listening sessions
    VADM Kitchener &amp; Force Master Chief James Osborne conduct diversity and inclusion listening sessions
    VADM Kitchener &amp; Force Master Chief James Osborne conduct diversity and inclusion listening sessions
    VADM Kitchener &amp; Force Master Chief James Osborne conduct diversity and inclusion listening sessions
    VADM Kitchener conducts diversity and inclusion listening sessions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNSP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT