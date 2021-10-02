210210-N-SB299-1267

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2021) – Force Master Chief James Osborne, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), visits the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), to speak with the ship’s leadership and crew. While aboard, Osborne joined CNSP commander, Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener as he conducted a listening session on extremism within the ranks, discussed diversity and inclusion with Sailors, and reaffirmed the Oath of Office/Enlistment with participating officers and enlisted Sailors. Three and four-star admirals swarmed San Diego area ships and commands to initiate the Secretary of Defense directed department-wide stand down addressing extremism in the ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

