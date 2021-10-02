210210-N-SB299-1162

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2021) – Force Master Chief James Osborne, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), visits the Naval Base San Diego Theater to speak with littoral combat ship Sailors. Osborne joined CNSP commander, Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener as he conducted a listening session on extremism within the ranks, discussed diversity and inclusion with Sailors, and reaffirmed the Oath of Office/Enlistment with participating officers and enlisted Sailors. Three and four-star admirals swarmed San Diego area ships and commands to initiate the Secretary of Defense directed department-wide stand down addressing extremism in the ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

