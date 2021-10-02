210210-N-SB299-1026
SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2021) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, reaffirms the Oath of Office/Enlistment with participating littoral combat ship officers and enlisted Sailors. Kitchener met with them at the Naval Base San Diego Theater for a listening session on extremism within the ranks and to discuss diversity and inclusion. Three and four-star admirals swarmed San Diego area ships and commands to initiate the Secretary of Defense directed department-wide stand down addressing extremism in the ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6517807
|VIRIN:
|210210-N-SB299-1026
|Resolution:
|5098x3399
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Kitchener conducts diversity and inclusion listening sessions [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT