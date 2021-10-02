210210-N-SB299-1145

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2021) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Naval Base San Diego Theater to speak with littoral combat ship Sailors. Kitchener conducted a listening session on extremism within the ranks, discussed diversity and inclusion with Sailors, and reaffirmed the Oath of Office/Enlistment with participating officers and enlisted Sailors. Three and four-star admirals swarmed San Diego area ships and commands to initiate the Secretary of Defense directed department-wide stand down addressing extremism in the ranks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 16:22 Photo ID: 6517808 VIRIN: 210210-N-SB299-1145 Resolution: 4378x2919 Size: 1.51 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VADM Kitchener conducts diversity and inclusion listening sessions [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.