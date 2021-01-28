Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21 [Image 6 of 6]

    Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Parker, left, a 354th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, and A1C John Border, an 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, secure a cargo for COPENorth21 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2021. CN21 is a multilateral U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored field training exercise conducted annually at Andersen AFB, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 12:25
    Photo ID: 6517398
    VIRIN: 210128-F-XX992-1050
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21
    Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21
    Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21
    Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21
    Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21
    Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Cargo
    Eielson AFB
    Cope North 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT