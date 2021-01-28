U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Parker, left, a 354th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, and A1C John Border, an 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, secure a cargo for COPENorth21 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2021. CN21 is a multilateral U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored field training exercise conducted annually at Andersen AFB, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 12:25 Photo ID: 6517398 VIRIN: 210128-F-XX992-1050 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.11 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.