U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Parker, left, a 354th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, and A1C John Border, an 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, secure a cargo for COPENorth21 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2021. CN21 is a multilateral U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored field training exercise conducted annually at Andersen AFB, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 12:25
|Photo ID:
|6517398
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-XX992-1050
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT