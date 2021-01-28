Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Border, an 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, secures cargo for Cope North 21 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2021. CN21 aims to cultivate regional ties and seeks to enhance the U.S. Air Force's interoperability with allied forces in the Pacific. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Date Taken: 01.28.2021
Date Posted: 02.11.2021
Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong