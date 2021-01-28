U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Border, an 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, secures cargo for Cope North 21 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2021. CN21 aims to cultivate regional ties and seeks to enhance the U.S. Air Force's interoperability with allied forces in the Pacific. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 12:25
|Photo ID:
|6517392
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-XX992-1038
|Resolution:
|5614x3748
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
