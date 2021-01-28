Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Border, an 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, tightens a chain in preparation for Cope North 21 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2021. CN21 is scheduled at Andersen AFB and Northwest Field on Guam, Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Koror and Anguar in Palau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

