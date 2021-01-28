Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonah Blankenship, a 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, fuels a cargo plane in preparation for Cope North 21 on Eielson Air Force Base Alaska, Jan. 29, 2021. The exercise includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Australian Air Force conducted primarily at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US