Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton Clouse, a 354th Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament craftsman, tightens a chain in support of COPENorth21 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan 29, 2021. Exercise CN21 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|01.28.2021
|02.11.2021 12:25
|6517397
|210128-F-XX992-1065
|5260x3511
|1.11 MB
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|1
|0
