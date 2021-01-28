Eielson Airmen depart for Cope North 21

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonah Blankenship, a 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, fuels a cargo plane in support of COPENorth21 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2021. CN21 began in 1978 with the objective of increasing combat capability and improving warfighter integration between the U.S. Air Force and Japan’s Air-Self Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US