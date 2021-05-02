NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, prepares an eddy current ribbon probe for inspection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2021. Eddy current ribbon probes use unique images to signal when the probe has detected a crack or flaw in the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

