NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, inspects the tail of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2021. Fluorescent penetrant inspections use fluorescent to detect cracks in the interior of the aircraft that would normally be too dark to see. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

