NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, inspects the interior of a C-130J Super Hercules tail at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2021. Nondestructive inspection is a safe way of detecting flaws in the aircraft without damaging the part being inspected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

