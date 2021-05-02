U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, inspects the interior of a C-130J Super Hercules tail at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2021. Nondestructive inspection is a safe way of detecting flaws in the aircraft without damaging the part being inspected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 07:34
|Photo ID:
|6516995
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-PJ020-1135
|Resolution:
|5140x3420
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT