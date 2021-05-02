U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, examines a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft tail at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2021. NDI Airmen inspect various sections of aircraft for cracks and deficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 07:34
|Photo ID:
|6516997
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-PJ020-1065
|Resolution:
|4333x2883
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
