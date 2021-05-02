NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, prepares an eddy current ribbon probe for inspection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2021. NDI Airmen are able to inspect C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III and C-21 aircraft on Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

