NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, prepares an eddy current ribbon probe for inspection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2021. NDI Airmen are able to inspect C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III and C-21 aircraft on Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 07:34
|Photo ID:
|6516993
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-PJ020-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.35 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
