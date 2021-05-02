NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, scans the interior of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2021. NDI Airmen are part of the fabrication flight in the 86th MXS along with the aircraft metals technology and aircraft structural maintenance sections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

