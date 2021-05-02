Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft [Image 4 of 7]

    NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2021. NDI Airmen use various inspections to detect flaws in aircrafts, including ultrasonic, eddy current, magnetic particle, and fluorescent penetrant inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 07:34
    Photo ID: 6516996
    VIRIN: 210205-F-PJ020-1121
    Resolution: 5306x3530
    Size: 13.57 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft
    NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft
    NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft
    NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft
    NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft
    NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft
    NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    C-130J
    Maintenance
    USAF
    non-destructive inspections
    86 AW
    86th MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT