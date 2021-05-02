NDI Airmen get up close, personal with Ramstein aircraft

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Pierce, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of nondestructive inspections, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2021. NDI Airmen use various inspections to detect flaws in aircrafts, including ultrasonic, eddy current, magnetic particle, and fluorescent penetrant inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

