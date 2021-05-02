18th Air Force leadership visits CRW Airmen

Lt. Col. Robert Kline, 921st Contingency Response Squadron commander, left, briefed the CR capabilities to Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, right, Feb. 5, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The CRG provides the core cadre of expeditionary command and control, airlift and air re-fueling operations, aerial port and aircraft maintenance personnel for deployment worldwide as mobility control teams and airfield assessment teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

