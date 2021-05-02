18th Air Force leadership visits CRW Airmen

Lt. Col. Christina Lee, 821st Contingency Response Squadron commander, right, greets Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, left, Feb. 5, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 18th AF leadership visited with the 621st Contingency Response Wing Airmen to learn more about their mission and to see first-hand what the wing's multi-capable Airmen can do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

