    18th Air Force leadership visits CRW Airmen [Image 4 of 7]

    18th Air Force leadership visits CRW Airmen

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Christina Lee, 821st Contingency Response Squadron commander, right, greets Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, left, Feb. 5, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 18th AF leadership visited with the 621st Contingency Response Wing Airmen to learn more about their mission and to see first-hand what the wing's multi-capable Airmen can do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

    Travis Air Force Base
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    18th AF leadership

