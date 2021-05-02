Capt. Bobby Nolan, 821st Contingency Response Squadron assistant director of operations, center, briefed the "alpha mike" team capabilities to Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, left, during his visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, on Feb. 5, 2021. The assessment team, also known as the “Alpha Mike” team, has the tools and capability to survey any given location to create a comprehensive report on the suitability of that location as an airfield. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 02:03 Photo ID: 6513448 VIRIN: 210205-F-ML202-1080 Resolution: 4772x3181 Size: 3.68 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Air Force leadership visits CRW Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.