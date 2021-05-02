18th Air Force leadership visits CRW Airmen

Tech. Sgt. James Garcia Arvelo, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron supply senior air advisor, right, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, and Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th AF command commander, both on the left, Feb. 5, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. As part of his briefing, Garcia Arvelo showcased how air advisors focus on mutual exchange of air mobility concepts and procedures with partner nations in the development of their air mobility systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021