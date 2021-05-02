Capt. Kristy Leachman, 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron assistant director of operations, right, briefs Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, second from left, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, third from left, Feb. 5, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Airmen assigned to the AMOS provide operational, level-of-war planning and execution of theater airlift, air refueling and aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 02:03
|Photo ID:
|6513445
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-ML202-1058
|Resolution:
|5051x3367
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Air Force leadership visits CRW Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
