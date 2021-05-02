18th Air Force leadership visits CRW Airmen

Master Sgt. Dom Hawkins, 921st Contingency Response Squadron current operations superintendent, right, provides a brief about his recent deployment in support of U.S. Africa Command to Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, second from left, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, left, Feb. 5, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Hawkins was recently deployed as a CR member assisting AFRICOM’s repositioning on U.S. forces in Somalia to other operating locations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

