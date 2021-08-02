Lt. Col. Scott Taylor, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron commander, right, briefs Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, left, Feb. 5, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. During the visit, the 621st Contingency Response Wing Airmen presented a “Line of Fire” to introduce the wide range of logistic operations across the wing. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 02:03 Photo ID: 6513446 VIRIN: 210205-F-ML202-1060 Resolution: 3310x2207 Size: 2.87 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Air Force leadership visits CRW Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.