210204-N-FD648-1008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2021) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) pulls alongside USNS Kanawha (T-AO-196) Feb. 4, 2021. Ike is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6513239
|VIRIN:
|210204-N-FD648-1008
|Resolution:
|5472x3155
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mahan RAS [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
