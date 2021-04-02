10204-N-FD648-1018 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2021) – Fire Controlman Petty Officer 2nd Class John Young, left, and Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Safaraz Ali shoots a shot line to USNS Kanawha (T-AO-196) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 4, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Ryan Childress)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6513235
|VIRIN:
|210204-N-FD648-1018
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mahan Refueling-at-Sea [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
