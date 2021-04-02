210204-N-FD648-1054 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2021) -- The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) is alongside USNS Kanawha (T-AO-196) for a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 4, 2021. Ike is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 22:07 Photo ID: 6513241 VIRIN: 210204-N-FD648-1054 Resolution: 5229x3030 Size: 7.59 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mahan RAS [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.