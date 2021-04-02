Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mahan RAS [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Mahan RAS

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210204-N-FD648-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2021) – Sailors send back the phone line to USNS Kanawha (T-AO-196) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 4, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Ryan Childress)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 22:07
    Photo ID: 6513242
    VIRIN: 210204-N-FD648-1034
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mahan RAS [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Mahan
    DDG 72

