USS Mahan Watch Standing

210205-N-FD648-1008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 5 2021) -- Seaman Elijah Pitts stands lookout watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb 5, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

