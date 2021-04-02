USS Mahan RAS

210204-N-FD648-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Hernandez, left, and Fire Controlman Korey Karabin shoot a shot line to USNS Kanawha (T-AO-196) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 4, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 22:07