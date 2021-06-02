356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21

U.S. Air Force Airmen attend hands-on Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 6, 2021. The purpose of the training is to teach Airmen from various career fields how to execute hot-pit refueling and maximize readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

