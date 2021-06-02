Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21 [Image 10 of 11]

    356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    210206-F-KM026-0376
    Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxi on the flightline as part of Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 6, 2021. The mission of the exercise is to focus on coordination of combined air tactics, techniques and procedures, and enhancing security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 04:48
    Photo ID: 6512265
    VIRIN: 210206-F-KM026-0376
    Resolution: 5852x3551
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Air Force
    Koku Jieitai
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 2021

