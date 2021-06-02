210206-F-KM026-0376
Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxi on the flightline as part of Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 6, 2021. The mission of the exercise is to focus on coordination of combined air tactics, techniques and procedures, and enhancing security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6512265
|VIRIN:
|210206-F-KM026-0376
|Resolution:
|5852x3551
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|GUAM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
