Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxi on the flightline as part of Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 6, 2021. Cope North 21 is an annual multinational exercise designed to improve interoperability and readiness among participating partner nations, and this is the first iteration of Cope North to have F-35A participation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 04:48 Photo ID: 6512262 VIRIN: 210206-F-KM026-0366 Resolution: 5288x3529 Size: 5.32 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.