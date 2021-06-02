A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, prepares to land at Andersen AFB, Guam, as part of Cope North 21 Feb. 6, 2021. Cope North is an annual multinational exercise designed to increase capabilities and improve interoperability among partner nations, and this year’s exercise focuses on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, large force employment and combat air forces training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 04:48 Photo ID: 6512260 VIRIN: 210206-F-KM026-0324 Resolution: 4560x2898 Size: 2.88 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.