A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, lands at Andersen AFB, Guam, as part of Cope North 21 Feb. 6, 2021. This year marks the F-35As first time participating in the Pacific Air Force’s largest multinational exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 04:48 Photo ID: 6512264 VIRIN: 210206-F-KM026-0293 Resolution: 3663x2314 Size: 3.93 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.