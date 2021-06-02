356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, fly over Andersen AFB, Guam, as part of Cope North 21 Feb. 6, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

