    356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21 [Image 1 of 11]

    356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman marshalls a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, as part of Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 6, 2021. Cope North is an annual multinational exercise designed to increase capabilities and improve interoperability among partner nations. The F-35As will play a significant role in the exercise’s Agile Combat Employment and combat air forces training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 04:48
    Photo ID: 6512256
    VIRIN: 210206-F-KM026-0106
    Resolution: 4326x2885
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Koku Jieitai
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 2021

