356th Fighter Squadron brings lightning to Cope North 21

A U.S. Air Force Airman marshalls a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, as part of Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 6, 2021. Cope North is an annual multinational exercise designed to increase capabilities and improve interoperability among partner nations. The F-35As will play a significant role in the exercise’s Agile Combat Employment and combat air forces training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

