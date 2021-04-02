Pfc. James Moore, an Infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regimen t, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assembles an M240B machine gun during Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 15:42
|Photo ID:
|6511084
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-UQ561-7674
|Resolution:
|4920x3936
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EIB & ESB training [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT