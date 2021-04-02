Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIB & ESB training [Image 8 of 9]

    EIB &amp; ESB training

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Kidam Paik, an Infantryman assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, trains on the proper operation of a Defense Advanced GPS Receiver during Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6511083
    VIRIN: 210204-A-UQ561-7667
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 9.91 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EIB & ESB training [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    FORSCOM
    EIB
    III Corps
    ESB
    DAGR

