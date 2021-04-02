Spc. Kidam Paik, an Infantryman assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, trains on the proper operation of a Defense Advanced GPS Receiver during Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 15:41 Photo ID: 6511083 VIRIN: 210204-A-UQ561-7667 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 9.91 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EIB & ESB training [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.