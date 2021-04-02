Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EIB & ESB training [Image 4 of 9]

    EIB &amp; ESB training

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Blake Brunais, an Infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, leads a block of instruction on how to transmit a spot report during Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6511079
    VIRIN: 210204-A-UQ561-7626
    Resolution: 5952x3968
    Size: 9.42 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EIB & ESB training [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EIB &amp; ESB
    EIB &amp; ESB
    EIB &amp; ESB training
    EIB &amp; ESB training
    EIB &amp; ESB training
    EIB &amp; ESB training
    EIB &amp; ESB training
    EIB &amp; ESB training
    EIB &amp; ESB training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    FORSCOM
    EIB
    III Corps
    ESB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT