Pfc. Daniel Cox, an Infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, operates a PVS-14 night vision optic as part of Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6511081
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-UQ561-7647
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EIB & ESB training [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
