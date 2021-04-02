Cpl. Robert Massey, an Infantryman assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, moves between stations during Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6511078
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-UQ561-7615
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EIB & ESB training [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
