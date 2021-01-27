Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIB & ESB [Image 2 of 9]

    EIB &amp; ESB

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares for Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge testing at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 27, 2021. The 1st SBCT hosted validators from Ft. Benning, Georgia, and the actual EIB and ESB testing will occur Feb. 16-20. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    This work, EIB & ESB [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    FORSCOM
    Expert Infantryman Badge
    EIB
    ESB
    Expert Soldier Badge

