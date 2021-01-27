Sgt. Maj. Willie Woods, front, operations sergeant major for 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, hosts validators from Fort Benning, Georgia, ahead of Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge testing at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 27, 2021. The 1st SBCT hosted validators from Ft. Benning, and the actual EIB and ESB testing will occur Feb. 16-20. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

